Nagaland Lawmakers Push for Indigenous Protection Amid Immigration Concerns

Nagaland lawmakers are urging the state government to bolster protections for indigenous communities, proposing the creation of a dedicated Department of Indigenous Affairs. In a legislative session, NPF MLA Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu highlighted the escalating threat from illegal immigration, citing instances of undocumented migrants entering from Assam.

Nienu warned that Nagas could become "strangers in their own homeland" and proposed several measures including a comprehensive door-to-door census of undocumented migrants and the establishment of deportation centers at strategic border points. He stressed the need for coordinated action among state agencies, village councils, and civil society.

Other lawmakers joined in, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. Independent MLA Neisatuo Mero and LJP MLA Sukhato A Sema pointed to the potential cultural and economic impacts of unchecked immigration. The session ended with a consensus on the need to protect Nagaland's people, culture, and future.

