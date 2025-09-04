Left Menu

Nagaland Lawmakers Push for Indigenous Protection Amid Immigration Concerns

Nagaland MLAs advocate for a Department of Indigenous Affairs to protect local communities against rising illegal immigration. Citing reports of migrant infiltration, officials call for stricter documentation and enforcement measures to ensure the preservation of indigenous rights and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:00 IST
Nagaland Lawmakers Push for Indigenous Protection Amid Immigration Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland lawmakers are urging the state government to bolster protections for indigenous communities, proposing the creation of a dedicated Department of Indigenous Affairs. In a legislative session, NPF MLA Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu highlighted the escalating threat from illegal immigration, citing instances of undocumented migrants entering from Assam.

Nienu warned that Nagas could become "strangers in their own homeland" and proposed several measures including a comprehensive door-to-door census of undocumented migrants and the establishment of deportation centers at strategic border points. He stressed the need for coordinated action among state agencies, village councils, and civil society.

Other lawmakers joined in, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. Independent MLA Neisatuo Mero and LJP MLA Sukhato A Sema pointed to the potential cultural and economic impacts of unchecked immigration. The session ended with a consensus on the need to protect Nagaland's people, culture, and future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

