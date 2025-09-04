Nagaland MLAs Push for Indigenous Affairs Department Amid Immigration Concerns

On Thursday, Nagaland's MLAs called for enhancing protective measures and recommended establishing a Department of Indigenous Affairs to ensure the rights of indigenous people are safeguarded. The assembly discussed 'Safeguarding the Rights of Indigenous Communities,' where NPF MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu raised alarms over illegal immigration stemming from reports of vehicles carrying undocumented migrants from Assam.

MLAs emphasized existing issues with current protective frameworks such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN), urging for more robust enforcement and dedicated indigenous affairs departments across Northeastern states. A comprehensive census of undocumented migrants was proposed, alongside photographic documentation and stricter monitoring at key entry points.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio underscored that the protection of Naga identity is a communal responsibility, recalling historical safeguards like the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873. He suggested the state's reservation policy needs reviewing and highlighted the economic empowerment of indigenous youth as an essential aspect of preserving cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)