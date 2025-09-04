Left Menu

Nagaland MLAs Push for Indigenous Affairs Department Amid Immigration Concerns

Nagaland MLAs urged the formation of a Department of Indigenous Affairs to shield indigenous communities' rights. They highlighted illegal immigration concerns and debated existing safeguards like the ILP. Proposals included a migrant census, stricter entry checks, and boosting economic opportunities for indigenous youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:57 IST
Nagaland MLAs Push for Indigenous Affairs Department Amid Immigration Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Nagaland's MLAs called for enhancing protective measures and recommended establishing a Department of Indigenous Affairs to ensure the rights of indigenous people are safeguarded. The assembly discussed 'Safeguarding the Rights of Indigenous Communities,' where NPF MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu raised alarms over illegal immigration stemming from reports of vehicles carrying undocumented migrants from Assam.

MLAs emphasized existing issues with current protective frameworks such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN), urging for more robust enforcement and dedicated indigenous affairs departments across Northeastern states. A comprehensive census of undocumented migrants was proposed, alongside photographic documentation and stricter monitoring at key entry points.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio underscored that the protection of Naga identity is a communal responsibility, recalling historical safeguards like the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873. He suggested the state's reservation policy needs reviewing and highlighted the economic empowerment of indigenous youth as an essential aspect of preserving cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Floods in Punjab: Kejriwal Urges Central Support as Thousands Affected

Devastating Floods in Punjab: Kejriwal Urges Central Support as Thousands Af...

 India
2
Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia in India's Women's Cricket Team

Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia in India's Women's Cricket Team

 India
3
High-Stakes DUTA Elections Witness Strong Turnout

High-Stakes DUTA Elections Witness Strong Turnout

 India
4
Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

 Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025