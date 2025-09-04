Controversy Unfolds: Legal Battle Over Unrecognised Law Courses in Uttar Pradesh

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed with the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench, requesting an investigation into several institutions allegedly operating without proper recognition.

Among the accusations is Shree Ramswaroop Medical University, where students were reportedly admitted to law courses without necessary approval from the Bar Council of India (BCI).

The controversy led to protests at the university, prompting an inquiry by the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Commission and resulting in legal and financial consequences for the institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)