Controversy Unfolds: Legal Battle Over Unrecognised Law Courses in Uttar Pradesh

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench, demanding an investigation into institutions allegedly operating without proper recognition. The PIL highlights Shree Ramswaroop Medical University, accused of unapproved law courses. Following student protests and an inquiry, legal and financial actions were initiated against the university.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:03 IST
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed with the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench, requesting an investigation into several institutions allegedly operating without proper recognition.

Among the accusations is Shree Ramswaroop Medical University, where students were reportedly admitted to law courses without necessary approval from the Bar Council of India (BCI).

The controversy led to protests at the university, prompting an inquiry by the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Commission and resulting in legal and financial consequences for the institution.

