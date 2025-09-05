US Promises New Incentives for Ecuador Amid Anti-Drug Efforts

In a decisive move to reinforce its alliances in the fight against drug cartels, the United States has unveiled nearly $20 million in new security pledges to Ecuador. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the announcement during a visit to the Andean nation, marking a significant deepening of security ties between the two countries.

The commitments include $13 million earmarked for general security enhancements and an additional $6 million for the deployment of drones to the Ecuadorean Navy. Rubio highlighted these efforts, noting that the United States remains open to establishing a military base in Ecuador should it receive an invitation.

This visit was further underscored by the designation of two Ecuadorean criminal organizations, Los Choneros and Los Lobos, as foreign terrorist entities. This classification aims to facilitate asset seizure and improved intelligence sharing with Ecuador, strengthening the joint campaign against gang-related violence and drug trafficking.

