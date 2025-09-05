Punjab Governor Assures Flood Relief Amid Severe Crises

In a visit to flood-devastated areas in Punjab, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria underscored the severity of the ongoing crisis, labeling it as one of the worst in recent years. During an inspection of the Rara bridge and Dhussi bundh, Kataria engaged with local farmers, addressing their pressing concerns.

The governor also spent time at a relief camp in Miani village, where he interacted with displaced residents and praised the efforts of NGO volunteers. Notably, he emphasized the comprehensive aid measures being implemented, including hourly alerts to mitigate the risks of sudden water surges from nearby dams.

Highlighting infrastructural and administrative responses, Kataria assured residents that aid proposals are in motion, aiming for central government approval. He stressed the importance of improved drainage systems and protective measures around the Beas bridge, in addition to considering housing schemes for affected families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

