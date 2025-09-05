Left Menu

Matriarch Convicted: The Bitter Custody Battle Turned Deadly

Donna Adelson, the matriarch of a wealthy South Florida family, was convicted of orchestrating the murder of her former son-in-law, law professor Daniel Markel. The case involved a bitter custody dispute and revealed a murder-for-hire plot connecting several family members and associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallahassee | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:27 IST
Matriarch Convicted: The Bitter Custody Battle Turned Deadly
  • Country:
  • United States

The affluent South Florida family matriarch, Donna Adelson, was found guilty on Thursday of orchestrating the death of her former son-in-law, Daniel Markel, a prominent Florida State University law professor embroiled in a contentious custody battle when he was murdered in 2014. The verdict came after a weekslong trial that captivated audiences with its grim details of family strife and violence.

Prosecutors in the trial argued that Adelson orchestrated a murder-for-hire plot to eliminate Markel, who had refused to allow Donna Adelson's daughter, Wendi, to move their two children closer to her family in South Florida. This legal battle over the relocation of the children led to the tragic events of Markel's killing, they claimed.

Donna Adelson is the fifth person to face trial in this decade-long case, with her son, Charles, already serving a life sentence. Others involved include Katherine Magbanua, who acted as an intermediary, and the hitmen Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera. Despite defense claims of insufficient evidence against her, the prosecution painted Adelson as the mastermind behind the plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poland will freeze Q4 energy prices, minister says

Poland will freeze Q4 energy prices, minister says

 Poland
2
"Ensure all necessary arrangements to regulate Yamuna river flow": Uttarkashi DM Prashant Arya

"Ensure all necessary arrangements to regulate Yamuna river flow": Uttarkash...

 India
3
Mumbai police to deploy more than 21,000 personnel for Ganesh idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai police to deploy more than 21,000 personnel for Ganesh idol immersion...

 India
4
India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025