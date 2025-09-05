Left Menu

Thai Political Drama: A New Prime Minister Amidst Constitutional Challenges

Thai lawmakers convene to select a new prime minister, with Anutin Charnvirakul being a prime contender. Amid constitutional challenges and the dismissal of past leaders, major political parties are making moves to resolve the ongoing crisis. Anutin aims for parliamentary dissolution and potential constitutional reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a significant political development, Thai lawmakers are convening to appoint a new prime minister amid an ongoing political crisis. The country is witnessing major party maneuvers with the aim of resolving the turmoil. Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, emerges as a key figure in the contest.

Anutin's candidacy comes in the aftermath of constitutional challenges that saw the dismissal of Pheu Thai's Paetongtarn Shinawatra over ethical concerns. Anutin's leadership bid is bolstered by 146 party votes, supplemented by 143 from the People's Party, potentially securing his position.

Should Anutin succeed, he pledges to dissolve Parliament and introduce constitutional reforms. The People's Party demands a referendum on drafting a new constitution, indicating a shift towards democratic governance. As political tensions simmer, the outcome of this leadership vote could chart Thailand's future course.

