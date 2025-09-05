Thai Political Drama: A New Prime Minister Amidst Constitutional Challenges

In a significant political development, Thai lawmakers are convening to appoint a new prime minister amid an ongoing political crisis. The country is witnessing major party maneuvers with the aim of resolving the turmoil. Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, emerges as a key figure in the contest.

Anutin's candidacy comes in the aftermath of constitutional challenges that saw the dismissal of Pheu Thai's Paetongtarn Shinawatra over ethical concerns. Anutin's leadership bid is bolstered by 146 party votes, supplemented by 143 from the People's Party, potentially securing his position.

Should Anutin succeed, he pledges to dissolve Parliament and introduce constitutional reforms. The People's Party demands a referendum on drafting a new constitution, indicating a shift towards democratic governance. As political tensions simmer, the outcome of this leadership vote could chart Thailand's future course.

(With inputs from agencies.)