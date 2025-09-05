President Murmu Honors Teachers on Teachers’ Day, Stresses Role of Smart Teaching

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, 5th September 2025, the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, conferred the prestigious National Awards to Teachers at a grand ceremony held in New Delhi. The event celebrated the dedication of educators from across the country who have played an exemplary role in shaping generations and building the foundation of a knowledge-driven society.

Education as the Basis of Dignity and Security

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu emphasized that education is as essential as food, clothing, and shelter, describing it as the foundation of human dignity and security. She recalled her own time as a teacher, which she called “a very meaningful period of my life,” noting how deeply transformative the role of an educator can be in nurturing future citizens.

She stressed that education empowers individuals, enabling even children from the poorest backgrounds to achieve remarkable progress. At the heart of this journey, she said, are affectionate, committed teachers who give children the strength to soar. “The biggest reward for teachers,” the President observed, “is that their students remember them throughout their lives and contribute meaningfully to family, society, and the nation.”

Teachers as Nation Builders

The President reminded the audience that character-building is the foremost duty of a teacher. She underlined that sensitive, responsible, and morally upright students are more valuable to society than those who are merely competitive or focused on academic scores.

A truly good teacher, she noted, is one who balances intellect with empathy, ensuring that students develop not only academically but also emotionally and ethically. Such holistic guidance, she said, prepares children to be compassionate citizens who can lead with integrity.

Beyond Smart Classrooms: The Role of Smart Teachers

President Murmu acknowledged the growing importance of smart classrooms, digital blackboards, and modern facilities, but she cautioned that technology alone cannot transform education. “The most important thing,” she stressed, “is smart teachers—teachers who understand the developmental needs of their students.”

Smart teachers, she explained, are those who can make the learning process engaging, interesting, and relevant, while nurturing sensitivity and creativity. Such teachers, she said, ensure that students are equipped to meet the needs of society and contribute to nation-building.

Prioritizing Girls’ Education for Women-Led Development

The President laid special emphasis on the education of girls, describing it as the most valuable investment in building families, societies, and the nation. “By educating girls, we empower women, and by empowering women, we enable Women-Led Development,” she remarked.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, she referred to the expansion of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and provision of specialized facilities for girls from disadvantaged backgrounds. However, she stressed that the success of these policies ultimately depends on teachers.

She urged teachers to pay special attention to shy students and those from underprivileged backgrounds, particularly girls, ensuring inclusivity in classrooms. “The more teachers contribute to girls’ education, the more meaningful their lives as educators will become,” she added.

Teachers as Pillars of a Global Knowledge Superpower

President Murmu reiterated that the NEP 2020 envisions India as a Global Knowledge Superpower, a goal that requires the active participation of teachers in school education, higher education, and skill development. She called upon educators to constantly innovate, mentor, and strive for global excellence, ensuring that Indian teachers are recognized among the best in the world.

Expressing confidence in India’s teaching fraternity, she said, “Our teachers will be the guiding force in establishing India’s rightful place as a Global Knowledge Superpower.”

A Celebration of Dedication and Service

The National Awards ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, award-winning teachers, education leaders, and students. The event not only recognized the exceptional contribution of teachers but also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to education as the foundation of India’s growth story.

As the nation celebrated Teachers’ Day, the President’s address served as a reminder that behind every successful student and every empowered community stands a teacher whose compassion, intellect, and dedication light the way forward.