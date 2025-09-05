Left Menu

Urgent Call for Relief: Flood-Hit Punjab Needs Immediate Support

Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a special financial package to flood-stricken Punjab without delay. He emphasized the need for immediate action from Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to ensure effective relief efforts, urging bipartisan support and central government assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:17 IST
Urgent Call for Relief: Flood-Hit Punjab Needs Immediate Support
Ashwani Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar has made a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to approve a special financial package for flood-devastated Punjab without delays. His call for action is aimed at mitigating the sufferings of farmers and residents affected by the disaster.

Highlighting the recent visit of Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the flood-ravaged state, Kumar stressed the importance of translating this visit into tangible relief efforts rather than it becoming a shallow political maneuver. He called for unity among political factions, urging them to prioritize relief efforts over political gains.

Kumar, a former law minister, emphasized the severe toll of the disaster, citing 43 fatalities, extensive crop damage, and the widespread impact on over 3.5 lakh residents. He urged the central government to robustly support Punjab in rebuilding infrastructure and providing debt relief to the agricultural community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

 India
2
Diplomatic Hurdles: Afghan Minister's Canceled Visit to India

Diplomatic Hurdles: Afghan Minister's Canceled Visit to India

 India
3
Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity

Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity

 India
4
Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik

Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025