Urgent Call for Relief: Flood-Hit Punjab Needs Immediate Support

Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar has made a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to approve a special financial package for flood-devastated Punjab without delays. His call for action is aimed at mitigating the sufferings of farmers and residents affected by the disaster.

Highlighting the recent visit of Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the flood-ravaged state, Kumar stressed the importance of translating this visit into tangible relief efforts rather than it becoming a shallow political maneuver. He called for unity among political factions, urging them to prioritize relief efforts over political gains.

Kumar, a former law minister, emphasized the severe toll of the disaster, citing 43 fatalities, extensive crop damage, and the widespread impact on over 3.5 lakh residents. He urged the central government to robustly support Punjab in rebuilding infrastructure and providing debt relief to the agricultural community.

