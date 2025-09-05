Tragic End: Retired Teacher's Final Act

In a tragic incident in Madangallu, an 86-year-old retired schoolteacher, Subbanna Bhat, allegedly committed suicide at his residence. The police authorities report that Bhat lived with his wife, a retired health official, in isolation, with no children to care for them.

The incident occurred around 2 pm when Bhat reportedly used an old pistol to end his life. His wife, who recently returned home from the hospital, found her husband dead and alerted relatives. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the firearm's license, as it appears to be missing.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and the body has been taken for a post-mortem examination. Authorities are also delving into any potential factors contributing to this tragic event, though no specific motive has been identified beyond the couple's isolation.

(With inputs from agencies.)