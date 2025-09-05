Pentagon's Controversial Collaborations: US-China Research Tensions Exposed

In a startling revelation, a congressional investigation has discovered that the Pentagon funded numerous projects alongside Chinese universities, including institutions associated with China's defense industry. Many of these institutions have been blacklisted by the US for involvement with the Chinese military.

The investigation report, released by House Republicans on the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, argues that such partnerships potentially bolster China's military capabilities, intensifying the tech and arms rivalry between the US and China.

Amid mounting pressure, several US universities have cut off joint programs with Chinese schools. The report suggests stricter regulations and legislation to curb US collaborations with entities linked to Chinese military objectives, safeguarding US research from foreign exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)