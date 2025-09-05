Left Menu

Pentagon's Controversial Collaborations: US-China Research Tensions Exposed

A congressional investigation reveals the Pentagon's funding of hundreds of projects conducted with Chinese institutions, some linked to China's defense industry. House Republicans argue these collaborations exploit US research for military advancements. The report proposes legislative measures to limit research links with Chinese entities flagged as security risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:34 IST
Pentagon's Controversial Collaborations: US-China Research Tensions Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a startling revelation, a congressional investigation has discovered that the Pentagon funded numerous projects alongside Chinese universities, including institutions associated with China's defense industry. Many of these institutions have been blacklisted by the US for involvement with the Chinese military.

The investigation report, released by House Republicans on the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, argues that such partnerships potentially bolster China's military capabilities, intensifying the tech and arms rivalry between the US and China.

Amid mounting pressure, several US universities have cut off joint programs with Chinese schools. The report suggests stricter regulations and legislation to curb US collaborations with entities linked to Chinese military objectives, safeguarding US research from foreign exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

 India
2
Diplomatic Hurdles: Afghan Minister's Canceled Visit to India

Diplomatic Hurdles: Afghan Minister's Canceled Visit to India

 India
3
Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity

Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity

 India
4
Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik

Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025