Manipur Peace Pact: Controversy and Commitments Amidst Ethnic Tensions

In a bid to restore peace in strife-torn Manipur, the state's government announced the honoring of recently signed agreements with Kuki-Zo groups. Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel declared these efforts crucial for restoring normalcy following ethnic conflicts that have plagued the region.

Significant agreements were struck with key Kuki-Zo armed groups, who agreed to temporary terms that include territorial integrity and relocating camps. Meanwhile, civil society organization Kuki-Zo Council decided to reopen National Highway-2, vital for the movement of people and goods, despite protests from Meitei groups and opposition from within the Kuki organizations.

Amid these developments, there is an undercurrent of tension as various factions voice their dissent, demanding separate administrative setups. The United Kuki National Army, among others, voiced strong disapproval, emphasizing no further negotiations without addressing fundamental demands for administrative autonomy.

