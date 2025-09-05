Schreiber: Home Affairs Winning Fight Against Corruption and State Capture

South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, says his department is beginning to turn the tide in the long-standing fight against corruption and impunity that plagued the institution for decades. Speaking at the University of Johannesburg’s Combatting Corruption Summit on Friday, the Minister stressed that the Department of Home Affairs had been one of the central battlegrounds in the wider project of State Capture.

Home Affairs at the Center of State Capture

For many years, Home Affairs was deeply associated not only with long queues and service delivery frustrations but also with widespread corruption. Syndicates infiltrated the system, exploiting loopholes and deliberately engineered weaknesses in document issuance. From visas to the now-discontinued green bar-coded ID book, officials colluded with criminal networks to accept bribes and issue documents fraudulently to those not entitled to them.

Schreiber described Home Affairs as a “ground zero site” of the corruption machinery that was entrenched under State Capture, a system where public resources were diverted through networks of officials and private actors.

Syndicated Corruption Across the State

The Minister highlighted that Home Affairs was not an isolated case. Similar patterns of corruption existed across the state, where officials conspired with “tenderpreneurs” disguised as legitimate businesses to siphon resources. “As South Africa increasingly morphed into a syndicate society, Home Affairs was not spared,” Schreiber remarked.

The corruption networks thrived in areas where valuable services were required, including immigration services, identification systems, and border management.

Early Anti-Corruption Measures Under the GNU

Schreiber, who assumed office under the Government of National Unity (GNU), said one of his earliest decisions was to revoke the citizenship of members of the Gupta family, whose name has become synonymous with State Capture in South Africa.

“This was a symbolic but crucial act,” Schreiber noted, “to send a strong message that the era of impunity is over and that accountability is now the cornerstone of governance.”

Holding Officials Accountable

Accountability, Schreiber said, is the “first building block” in cleaning up not just Home Affairs, but also institutions linked to it such as the Border Management Authority (BMA) and the Government Printing Works (GPW).

Since July 2024, a total of 54 officials from Home Affairs and the BMA have been dismissed for offenses including fraud, corruption, and misconduct. Importantly, eight of these individuals have already been convicted and sentenced to prison terms of up to 18 years.

“This sends a clear message,” the Minister declared, “that there will be no impunity for those who betray the public trust. Dismissals are only the start; criminal convictions demonstrate that consequences are real and lasting.”

A Shift in Culture and Governance

Schreiber emphasised that beyond removing corrupt officials, the department is committed to systemic reform, strengthening security systems, and restoring integrity in service delivery. The focus is on dismantling the entrenched syndicates, introducing stronger vetting processes, and ensuring that every official understands that corruption carries personal risks.

He added that the fight is far from over, but progress shows that the GNU’s anti-corruption stance is producing tangible results. The minister pledged that the purge of corrupt individuals would continue until Home Affairs and its partner institutions are free of entrenched criminal influence.

Looking Ahead

The Department’s turnaround forms part of a broader national effort to rebuild state capacity after years of capture and maladministration. Schreiber said reforms at Home Affairs are not just about cleaning up the department but also about restoring public confidence in government institutions.

“The stain of corruption can only be washed away through relentless accountability, decisive action, and a commitment to public service over private gain,” he said.

With criminal convictions underway, dismissals on record, and systemic reforms being rolled out, Home Affairs is beginning to shift from being a symbol of dysfunction and corruption to becoming a test case for institutional renewal in South Africa’s public sector.