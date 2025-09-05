Cabinet Reshuffle: Starmer Appoints Lammy as Deputy PM After Rayner's Resignation

In a significant shake-up within the British government, Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday appointed Foreign Secretary David Lammy as the new Deputy Prime Minister. The move comes in the wake of Angela Rayner's resignation over a tax underpayment controversy.

Rayner, who also managed the Housing Secretary role, stepped down following an independent ethics inquiry that ruled she failed to seek proper tax advice, leading to a breach of the Ministerial Code.

As a result of the Cabinet reshuffle, Yvette Cooper becomes Secretary of State for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and Shabana Mahmood takes up her new role at the Home Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)