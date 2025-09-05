Over 1,000 MY Bharat Volunteers Deployed for Flood Relief in Punjab, Himachal

In a decisive step to strengthen disaster response, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, chaired a high-level meeting at the MY Bharat Headquarters in New Delhi today. The meeting focused on scaling up relief measures in the flood-affected states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, which have been grappling with heavy rainfall and widespread inundation in recent weeks.

Mobilisation of Trained Volunteers

It was announced that over 1,000 ‘MY Bharat Aapda Mitras’, trained by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), will be mobilised immediately to aid rescue and relief operations. These youth volunteers will work at the grassroots to ensure that food, medical aid, and essential supplies reach villages cut off due to floods and landslides.

Dr. Mandaviya lauded the effort, stating that the participation of these young people reflects the true spirit of nation-building. “The aid being extended by these youth is a testament to how MY Bharat has enabled large-scale mobilisation of young Indians in times of need,” he remarked.

Coordinated Relief Efforts

The Minister directed that MY Bharat volunteers and District Youth Officers must work in close coordination with District Magistrates and local administrations to ensure timely and effective relief delivery. This structured approach aims to minimise duplication of efforts while ensuring that every affected household receives support.

The volunteers are expected to assist not only in distribution of relief materials but also in community-level rehabilitation activities, such as:

Evacuating stranded families from flood-hit regions.

Supporting medical camps and first-aid centres.

Helping restore connectivity in remote areas.

Creating awareness on hygiene and disease prevention in flood-affected zones.

About MY Bharat

Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), launched in 2023, is a nationwide phygital (physical + digital) youth platform designed to connect, empower, and mobilise India’s youth. With over 1.7 crore young members already registered, MY Bharat has become one of the largest platforms for youth volunteering and leadership development.

Its initiatives span diverse areas including:

Road safety campaigns in collaboration with local authorities.

Voter awareness drives to boost electoral participation.

Environmental projects such as tree plantation and plastic waste management.

Disaster preparedness and relief activities, as demonstrated in the current floods.

The Aapda Mitra programme, in particular, is a unique initiative under MY Bharat, offering structured NDMA-certified disaster response training to young volunteers. It equips them with skills in search and rescue, first aid, crowd management, and emergency coordination, making them valuable assets during natural calamities.

Youth as the Frontline of Nation Building

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that empowering the youth through MY Bharat is not just about skill development but also about instilling civic responsibility and resilience. He expressed confidence that the deployment of trained Aapda Mitras in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will speed up relief operations, reduce human suffering, and inspire more young people to take part in community service.

As the floods continue to disrupt lives, the swift mobilisation of these volunteers demonstrates the power of youth-driven action in addressing emergencies and highlights India’s growing emphasis on community-based disaster risk reduction.