Massive Drug Destruction: Rs 8 Crore Worth Narcotics Incinerated

In a significant crackdown on narcotics, Jammu police incinerated over Rs 8 crore worth of illegal drugs on Friday, following a directive from the courts.

Authorities confirmed that more than 2,953 kilograms of poppy-derived narcotics were destroyed under the supervision of the district-level drug destruction committee at the Anmol HealthCare facility in Samba district.

This decisive action saw the annihilation of contraband from various criminal cases, underscoring the continued efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

