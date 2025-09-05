Left Menu

Massive Drug Destruction: Rs 8 Crore Worth Narcotics Incinerated

Police in Jammu destroyed over Rs 8 crore worth of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances following court orders. The operation included the incineration of over 2,953 kilograms of poppy in compliance with the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines at Anmol HealthCare in Samba district.

In a significant crackdown on narcotics, Jammu police incinerated over Rs 8 crore worth of illegal drugs on Friday, following a directive from the courts.

Authorities confirmed that more than 2,953 kilograms of poppy-derived narcotics were destroyed under the supervision of the district-level drug destruction committee at the Anmol HealthCare facility in Samba district.

This decisive action saw the annihilation of contraband from various criminal cases, underscoring the continued efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

