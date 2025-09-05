Left Menu

SGPC Leads Relief Efforts to Rehabilitate Punjab's Flood Victims

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is spearheading efforts to rehabilitate flood-affected people in Punjab, India. Led by President Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC has pledged Rs 2 crore for relief efforts and deployed medical and veterinary teams to support affected areas, urging government compensation for crop and livestock losses.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is committed to adopting a policy-focused strategy to aid flood victims in Punjab, as announced by President Harjinder Singh Dhami. A specially designated committee will design a tailored framework for rehabilitation, addressing the various needs of those affected by recent floods.

SGPC employees have pledged Rs 2 crore to support relief efforts, with Rs 1 crore already disbursed. Funds will directly aid the rehabilitation of impacted families. Dhami criticized the government for inadequate action beyond showcasing efforts on social media, emphasizing SGPC's proactive approach as a grassroots movement for relief.

In anticipation of disease outbreaks post-floods, SGPC has deployed medical teams from Sri Guru Ramdas Medical University, along with mosquito-control efforts and veterinary services to safeguard livestock. Dhami appealed to the government for compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for crop destruction and urged that relief efforts align with the pressing needs of affected communities, highlighting essentials like powdered milk and mosquito nets.

