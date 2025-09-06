Left Menu

Brazil's Judiciary Faces High-Profile Bolsonaro Coup Attempt Trial

Brazil's Supreme Court is extending its sessions to decide the fate of former President Jair Bolsonaro and seven allies accused of attempting a coup. Bolsonaro is accused of plotting a military takeover post-election defeat. The case, using substantial evidence, is anticipated to conclude with significant verdicts.

Jair Bolsonaro

The Brazilian Supreme Court has extended its deliberations to determine the culpability of former President Jair Bolsonaro and seven of his close associates in an alleged coup attempt. Originally scheduled for three days, the sessions will now include an additional day on Thursday.

The central accusation against Bolsonaro involves orchestrating a military takeover to retain power despite losing the 2022 election to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. While the former leader denies any misconduct, describing the proceedings as a 'witch hunt', substantial evidence, including documents and digital files, has been presented by the prosecution.

The trial is also reviewing Bolsonaro's alleged crimes of forming an armed criminal organization, attempting the violent overthrow of democracy, and destruction of state property. A decision requiring a three-vote majority by the five-panel member court is anticipated, with potential sentencing to follow.

