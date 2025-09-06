Left Menu

Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

Opposition parties and organizations in Mizoram are calling for the repeal of the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023, citing it as a threat to the state. The act grants the central government excessive power over land, creating concerns about the rights of indigenous people and constitutional safeguards.

Opposition parties and organizations in Mizoram have raised alarms over the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023, adopted by the state assembly. They consider it a significant threat to state autonomy and have demanded the resolution's repeal.

During Mizoram's recent monsoon session, the assembly extended the act, sparking frustration among critics. Parties including the Mizo National Front and other organizations accuse the government of compromising the state's interests by endorsing the act.

The act is said to give undue power to the central government, threatening land rights and regional autonomy. Opponents warn of potential agitations if the government fails to address their demands and emphasize preserving indigenous rights over development priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

