Controversy Erupts as Cybercrime Police Investigate Online Attacks on Siddaramaiah
A case has been registered by cybercrime police against certain media handles for alleged derogatory comments about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The investigation was initiated after the social media monitoring wing noticed the comments following a viral video of the chief minister at a public event.
The case was officially registered on September 3 after a video from a recent event, featuring Siddaramaiah, went viral. In the video, he was seen asking if attendees, including President Droupadi Murmu, were familiar with Kannada as he addressed the audience in the language.
The viral video led to an online uproar, with many users accusing Siddaramaiah of disrespect and posting abusive comments, prompting the cybercrime division to take action, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-2) Raja Imam Qasim.
