Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Cybercrime Police Investigate Online Attacks on Siddaramaiah

A case has been registered by cybercrime police against certain media handles for alleged derogatory comments about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The investigation was initiated after the social media monitoring wing noticed the comments following a viral video of the chief minister at a public event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-09-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 12:34 IST
Controversy Erupts as Cybercrime Police Investigate Online Attacks on Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Cybercrime police have filed a case against several media outlets for allegedly making defamatory comments about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The investigation was prompted by the social media monitoring wing after observing derogatory remarks aimed at the chief minister.

The case was officially registered on September 3 after a video from a recent event, featuring Siddaramaiah, went viral. In the video, he was seen asking if attendees, including President Droupadi Murmu, were familiar with Kannada as he addressed the audience in the language.

The viral video led to an online uproar, with many users accusing Siddaramaiah of disrespect and posting abusive comments, prompting the cybercrime division to take action, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-2) Raja Imam Qasim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

 India
2
Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

 India
3
Canadian Report Reveals Financial Links to Khalistani Extremists

Canadian Report Reveals Financial Links to Khalistani Extremists

 Canada
4
Safalta Carnival: Elevating Kashmir's Artisan Heritage

Safalta Carnival: Elevating Kashmir's Artisan Heritage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025