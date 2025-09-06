Controversy Erupts as Cybercrime Police Investigate Online Attacks on Siddaramaiah

Cybercrime police have filed a case against several media outlets for allegedly making defamatory comments about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The investigation was prompted by the social media monitoring wing after observing derogatory remarks aimed at the chief minister.

The case was officially registered on September 3 after a video from a recent event, featuring Siddaramaiah, went viral. In the video, he was seen asking if attendees, including President Droupadi Murmu, were familiar with Kannada as he addressed the audience in the language.

The viral video led to an online uproar, with many users accusing Siddaramaiah of disrespect and posting abusive comments, prompting the cybercrime division to take action, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-2) Raja Imam Qasim.

(With inputs from agencies.)