Land Dispute Escalates to Assault on Police in Jharkhand

Six men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in attacking police personnel during a land dispute clash in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. The altercation took place between two groups over land ownership in Kala Patthar village. A police officer was injured, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:21 IST
In Jharkhand's Bokaro district, six individuals have been arrested following a violent altercation that led to an attack on police officers. The incident occurred amidst a land dispute conflict between two factions in Kala Patthar village, as stated by a senior police officer.

The dispute centers around long-standing ownership claims on a particular piece of land. When officers arrived at the scene to mitigate the situation, they were met with aggression from the groups involved. The confrontation resulted in injuries to sub-inspector Maksud Alam, who was hit with sticks, and his uniform was torn during the melee.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Praveen Singh revealed that the matter is currently under judicial consideration, and an active investigation into the assault on law enforcement is in progress.

