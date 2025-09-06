International Car Theft Ring Busted: Dubai Kingpin's Close Associate Arrested in Delhi-NCR

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi's crime branch has arrested a man allegedly linked to an international car theft syndicate with ties to Dubai. The suspect, 27-year-old Rizwan, is accused of working closely with Amir Pasha, the supposed mastermind, who leads operations from the Middle East.

Police reports suggest that the gang targeted luxury cars across the Delhi-NCR region, using advanced technology to bypass security systems. Two stolen SUVs and sophisticated key-hacking devices were recovered from Rizwan, reportedly one of several recruits sourced by Pasha from various Indian states.

Authorities have so far apprehended nine individuals connected to the syndicate, and recovered 17 vehicles. Ongoing investigations aim to dismantle the group's network and bring fleeing members to justice.