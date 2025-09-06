Bail Granted in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam
A bail has been granted to three individuals implicated in a major liquor scam dating back to the YSRCP government's term in Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh Police SIT arrested the accused earlier, but recent court orders have allowed them temporary freedom amidst ongoing legal scrutiny.
On Saturday, a court in Andhra Pradesh granted bail to three individuals involved in a massive multi-crore liquor scam linked to the previous YSRCP regime.
The Andhra Pradesh Police Special Investigation Team had arrested Dhanunjaya Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy, and Balaji Govindappa as part of a probe into the Rs 3,200-crore alleged fraud.
YSRCP legal cell president Manohar Reddy criticized the SIT's actions, claiming the cases were an attempt to intimidate party members. The accused include a retired IAS officer and a former special duty officer for ex-CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
