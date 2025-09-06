Left Menu

Bail Granted in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam

A bail has been granted to three individuals implicated in a major liquor scam dating back to the YSRCP government's term in Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh Police SIT arrested the accused earlier, but recent court orders have allowed them temporary freedom amidst ongoing legal scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:11 IST
Bail Granted in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, a court in Andhra Pradesh granted bail to three individuals involved in a massive multi-crore liquor scam linked to the previous YSRCP regime.

The Andhra Pradesh Police Special Investigation Team had arrested Dhanunjaya Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy, and Balaji Govindappa as part of a probe into the Rs 3,200-crore alleged fraud.

YSRCP legal cell president Manohar Reddy criticized the SIT's actions, claiming the cases were an attempt to intimidate party members. The accused include a retired IAS officer and a former special duty officer for ex-CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

 India
2
Stalin's Europe Visit Secures Rs 15,516 Crore Investments for Tamil Nadu

Stalin's Europe Visit Secures Rs 15,516 Crore Investments for Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Former Chinese Securities Regulator Faces Investigation Amid Anti-Corruption Drive

Former Chinese Securities Regulator Faces Investigation Amid Anti-Corruption...

 Global
4
Miraculous Rescue: Newborn Saved from Jharkhand Drain

Miraculous Rescue: Newborn Saved from Jharkhand Drain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025