Bail Granted in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam

On Saturday, a court in Andhra Pradesh granted bail to three individuals involved in a massive multi-crore liquor scam linked to the previous YSRCP regime.

The Andhra Pradesh Police Special Investigation Team had arrested Dhanunjaya Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy, and Balaji Govindappa as part of a probe into the Rs 3,200-crore alleged fraud.

YSRCP legal cell president Manohar Reddy criticized the SIT's actions, claiming the cases were an attempt to intimidate party members. The accused include a retired IAS officer and a former special duty officer for ex-CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)