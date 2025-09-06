Left Menu

Delhi Court Halts Defamatory Content Against Adani Enterprises

A Delhi court has temporarily banned the publication of unverified and allegedly defamatory content against Adani Enterprises Limited. The court's decision includes the removal of such content from articles and social media. The plaintiff, AEL, claims the material tarnishes its reputation. The case will proceed on October 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:39 IST
Delhi Court Halts Defamatory Content Against Adani Enterprises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court issued an interim order on Saturday, restricting journalists and others from circulating unverified defamatory content against Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL). The court's directive mandates the removal of defamatory material from articles and social media posts.

Senior Civil Judge Anuj Kumar Singh presided over the case, filed by AEL, which alleged a coordinated effort to tarnish its reputation via the websites paranjoy.in, adaniwatch.org, and adanifiles.com.au, as well as related posts and videos.

The court restrained defendants from further publishing defamatory content and allowed AEL to notify additional links for takedown, warning intermediaries like Google and YouTube of potential content removal within 36 hours if compliance falters. Further proceedings are scheduled for October 9.

TRENDING

1
Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

 India
2
Stalin's Europe Visit Secures Rs 15,516 Crore Investments for Tamil Nadu

Stalin's Europe Visit Secures Rs 15,516 Crore Investments for Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Former Chinese Securities Regulator Faces Investigation Amid Anti-Corruption Drive

Former Chinese Securities Regulator Faces Investigation Amid Anti-Corruption...

 Global
4
Miraculous Rescue: Newborn Saved from Jharkhand Drain

Miraculous Rescue: Newborn Saved from Jharkhand Drain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025