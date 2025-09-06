Delhi Court Halts Defamatory Content Against Adani Enterprises
A Delhi court has temporarily banned the publication of unverified and allegedly defamatory content against Adani Enterprises Limited. The court's decision includes the removal of such content from articles and social media. The plaintiff, AEL, claims the material tarnishes its reputation. The case will proceed on October 9.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court issued an interim order on Saturday, restricting journalists and others from circulating unverified defamatory content against Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL). The court's directive mandates the removal of defamatory material from articles and social media posts.
Senior Civil Judge Anuj Kumar Singh presided over the case, filed by AEL, which alleged a coordinated effort to tarnish its reputation via the websites paranjoy.in, adaniwatch.org, and adanifiles.com.au, as well as related posts and videos.
The court restrained defendants from further publishing defamatory content and allowed AEL to notify additional links for takedown, warning intermediaries like Google and YouTube of potential content removal within 36 hours if compliance falters. Further proceedings are scheduled for October 9.