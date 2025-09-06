Left Menu

Tragic Ambush: Security Officials Killed and Chinese Workers Kidnapped in Nigeria

In Edo state, southern Nigeria, gunmen killed eight security officials and kidnapped Chinese expatriate workers, who were later rescued. The attack targeted a convoy of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and BUA Cement workers. The rising threat of kidnappers extends beyond northern Nigeria as they target civilians for ransom.

  • Nigeria

In a grim incident in Edo state, southern Nigeria, gunmen killed eight security officials and kidnapped Chinese expatriate workers affiliated with a local cement company. The authorities reported that the abducted workers have since been rescued, though one remains unaccounted for.

The attack was launched on Friday against a convoy comprising the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Chinese nationals working at BUA Cement. Armed kidnappers ambushed the group, claiming the lives of eight NSCDC operatives, while also severely injuring four others.

Nigeria is witnessing a disturbing increase in such violent kidnappings, traditionally prevalent in the north but now affecting the southern places as well. These gangs primarily target civilians, including expatriates, for ransom, posing a growing security concern across the region.

