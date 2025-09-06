Tragic Ambush: Security Officials Killed and Chinese Workers Kidnapped in Nigeria

In a grim incident in Edo state, southern Nigeria, gunmen killed eight security officials and kidnapped Chinese expatriate workers affiliated with a local cement company. The authorities reported that the abducted workers have since been rescued, though one remains unaccounted for.

The attack was launched on Friday against a convoy comprising the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Chinese nationals working at BUA Cement. Armed kidnappers ambushed the group, claiming the lives of eight NSCDC operatives, while also severely injuring four others.

Nigeria is witnessing a disturbing increase in such violent kidnappings, traditionally prevalent in the north but now affecting the southern places as well. These gangs primarily target civilians, including expatriates, for ransom, posing a growing security concern across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)