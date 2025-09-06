Left Menu

Negligence Amid Crisis: Revenue Officer Faces Scrutiny

A revenue officer's absence during a flood-like crisis has led to a salary freeze. Reasi Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik criticized Naib Tehsildar J R Chakalhawalan for neglecting duties amid extensive weather damage in Tehsil Thakrakote. Chakalhawalan must explain his actions within two days or face disciplinary action.

Updated: 06-09-2025 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The salary of a revenue officer was halted after he failed to report during a critical situation marked by flood-like conditions. An official highlighted that the officer was missing from his duty station, exacerbating problems in the district.

Reasi Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik took a strong stance against Naib Tehsildar J R Chakalhawalan's ''negligence and dereliction of duty'' during the adverse weather conditions that wreaked havoc on infrastructure. The officer's absence delayed critical damage assessments and relief operations.

Consequently, a show-cause notice was issued to Chakalhawalan, demanding he justify his absence within two days. Commissioner Malik emphasized the necessity of officers' presence in the field during heavy rains and natural disasters to ensure timely relief measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

