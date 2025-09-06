Negligence Amid Crisis: Revenue Officer Faces Scrutiny

The salary of a revenue officer was halted after he failed to report during a critical situation marked by flood-like conditions. An official highlighted that the officer was missing from his duty station, exacerbating problems in the district.

Reasi Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik took a strong stance against Naib Tehsildar J R Chakalhawalan's ''negligence and dereliction of duty'' during the adverse weather conditions that wreaked havoc on infrastructure. The officer's absence delayed critical damage assessments and relief operations.

Consequently, a show-cause notice was issued to Chakalhawalan, demanding he justify his absence within two days. Commissioner Malik emphasized the necessity of officers' presence in the field during heavy rains and natural disasters to ensure timely relief measures.

