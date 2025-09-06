Revenue Officer Under Fire for Absence Amid Flood Crisis

In a significant breach of duty, a revenue officer in Reasi is facing administrative action after he was found absent during severe weather conditions, which led to extensive damage. His absence delayed critical relief efforts, raising concerns over his commitment to duty.

Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik expressed serious concern over Naib Tehsildar J R Chakalhawalan's failure to be present at his post amid heavy rain, thunderstorms, landslides, and flash floods. The officer was supposed to assess the damage and facilitate timely relief distribution.

A show-cause notice has been issued to Chakalhawalan, demanding an explanation for his dereliction of duty and emphasizing the necessity for the physical presence of field officers during adverse weather events. He has two days to respond before further disciplinary actions are considered.