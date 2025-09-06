Left Menu

Revenue Officer Under Fire for Absence Amid Flood Crisis

A revenue officer in Reasi faced disciplinary action for being absent during critical flood conditions. Despite extensive damage due to thunderstorms and landslides, the officer failed to report and assess the situation, leading to delays in relief efforts. He was issued a show-cause notice.

Updated: 06-09-2025 22:33 IST
  • India

In a significant breach of duty, a revenue officer in Reasi is facing administrative action after he was found absent during severe weather conditions, which led to extensive damage. His absence delayed critical relief efforts, raising concerns over his commitment to duty.

Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik expressed serious concern over Naib Tehsildar J R Chakalhawalan's failure to be present at his post amid heavy rain, thunderstorms, landslides, and flash floods. The officer was supposed to assess the damage and facilitate timely relief distribution.

A show-cause notice has been issued to Chakalhawalan, demanding an explanation for his dereliction of duty and emphasizing the necessity for the physical presence of field officers during adverse weather events. He has two days to respond before further disciplinary actions are considered.

