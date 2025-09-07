Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Save Lives: A Tale of Timely Intervention

The Jammu and Kashmir Police thwarted a tragedy by rescuing a woman and her children from attempting suicide in Doda district. The timely intervention underscores the importance of women's helpdesks at police stations, offering counseling and legal assistance. Community vigilance and support are crucial, says Senior Superintendent Sandeep Mehta.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have reportedly averted a major tragedy by rescuing a woman and her two children from an attempt to end their lives in the Chenab river, located in the Doda district.

According to a police statement, a rapid response team from the Doda Police Station reached the scene promptly and prevented the suicide attempt, saving three lives. The woman, identified as Shamima Akhter of Golibagh village, was provided with counseling and legal help at the Women Police Station in Doda.

Police have set up women helpdesks in all stations for women and girls facing distress. Senior Superintendent Sandeep Mehta encourages those dealing with domestic or other issues to seek assistance from these centers. Mehta emphasizes the importance of community vigilance and collective effort in building a supportive society.

