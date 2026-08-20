Poland Stands Firm with India Against Terrorism: Ambassador's Call for Solidarity

In a significant assertion of international solidarity, Polish Ambassador to India, Piotr Antoni Switalski, declared Poland’s unwavering support for India’s stance against terrorism. Speaking at a recent event in New Delhi, Switalski highlighted Poland's shared history of suffering from terrorism, affirming Warsaw’s backing for India's right to target terrorists wherever they operate.

Switalski acknowledged the gravity of terrorist assaults faced by India, citing the 2025 attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He recounted his personal connection with the region, having visited just before the tragic incident. Addressing misconceptions, he dismissed claims of Poland’s involvement with Pakistan in anti-India narratives, suggesting foreign motives might lie behind such assertions.

The ambassador detailed Poland’s diplomatic ties with Pakistan, noting the presence of economic interests albeit smaller than those of other Western European countries. He also addressed reports of Polish drones allegedly used in the India-Pakistan clash following Operation Sindoor. Switalski underscored the historical complexity of Poland’s military relations, emphasizing mutual military support with India during the Bangladesh Liberation War.