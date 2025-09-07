Left Menu

Actor Ashish Kapoor in Legal Trouble: Phone Search Critical in Rape Case

Television actor Ashish Kapoor has been accused of rape, leading to an investigation that seeks to recover a phone allegedly stolen during the crime. The incident involved a spiked drink and assault at a house party in Delhi. Kapoor is now in custody as the police continue their probe.

Updated: 07-09-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 00:55 IST
  • India

A television actor, Ashish Kapoor, is under investigation by the Delhi Police following allegations of rape. The police are diligently working to locate a crucial piece of evidence—a mobile phone allegedly taken during the incident, officials reported on Saturday.

The case first drew attention when a woman claimed she was given a spiked drink at a Delhi house party last month, subsequently assaulted, and recorded on her device, which was seized by Kapoor and his associate, according to a senior police officer.

Initial reports named Kapoor and others in a gang rape allegation, but the accuser later refined her statement, focusing solely on Kapoor. He has been arrested in Pune and placed in judicial custody as investigators push forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

