Major IAS Reshuffle: Haryana Government Announces Strategic Transfers

The Haryana government has announced a significant reshuffle in its administrative cadre, transferring 20 IAS and one HCS officers. Key transfers include Rajiv Rattan to Rohtak Division, Raja Sekhar Vundru to the Transport Department, and G Anupama to the Citizen Resources Information Department.

In a sweeping administrative shake-up, the Haryana government has orchestrated the transfer and posting of 20 IAS officers along with one HCS officer. This decision marks a significant restructuring within the state's bureaucratic framework.

Among the notable changes, Phool Chand Meena, previously the Commissioner of Rohtak Division, has been reassigned as the Commissioner and Secretary to Haryana's Human Resources Department. Rajiv Rattan, transitioning from his role as Director General of Science and Technology, will now serve as the Commissioner of Rohtak Division.

In further changes, Raja Sekhar Vundru has been moved to the Transport Department as Additional Chief Secretary, while G Anupama takes on new responsibilities in the Citizen Resources Information Department. These moves are part of a broader strategy to optimize administrative efficiency across Haryana.

