London Protests Ignite Over Palestine Action Ban

The Metropolitan Police have condemned the level of abuse suffered by their officers during protests in London, following the proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist group. Accusations include officers being kicked and spat on while they arrested over 425 protesters who were showing opposition to the UK government's ban.

The demonstrations saw hundreds gather at Parliament Square to voice dissent against the decision to classify Palestine Action as a terror organization. The protests, largely in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, included placards with slogans such as 'I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action' and resulted in numerous arrests, mostly for supporting a proscribed organization.

While the majority of protests across London remained largely peaceful, the protest organized by Defend Our Juries did not. The Met Police reported that demonstrators coordinated efforts to hinder officers from performing their duties, leading to violence. Former Home Secretary Yvette Cooper had earlier banned Palestine Action in July under the UK's Terrorism Act, a move which remains contentious among activists.

