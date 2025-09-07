Left Menu

London Protests Ignite Over Palestine Action Ban

The Metropolitan Police faced significant abuse while arresting over 425 individuals at a protest against the banning of Palestine Action as a terrorist organization. The gathering, which took place in London, highlighted the tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict, with demonstrators opposing the UK government's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-09-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 14:38 IST
London Protests Ignite Over Palestine Action Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Metropolitan Police have condemned the level of abuse suffered by their officers during protests in London, following the proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist group. Accusations include officers being kicked and spat on while they arrested over 425 protesters who were showing opposition to the UK government's ban.

The demonstrations saw hundreds gather at Parliament Square to voice dissent against the decision to classify Palestine Action as a terror organization. The protests, largely in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, included placards with slogans such as 'I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action' and resulted in numerous arrests, mostly for supporting a proscribed organization.

While the majority of protests across London remained largely peaceful, the protest organized by Defend Our Juries did not. The Met Police reported that demonstrators coordinated efforts to hinder officers from performing their duties, leading to violence. Former Home Secretary Yvette Cooper had earlier banned Palestine Action in July under the UK's Terrorism Act, a move which remains contentious among activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Cancels 23 English-Medium Schools for Irregularities

Maharashtra Cancels 23 English-Medium Schools for Irregularities

 India
2
Korea-US Pact Ensures Release of Hyundai Workers

Korea-US Pact Ensures Release of Hyundai Workers

 South Korea
3
Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

 India
4
Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025