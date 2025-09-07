Delhi Police Crackdown on Juvenile Crime Rings in Motor Theft Sting

In a significant crackdown on motor vehicle theft in Delhi, police arrested 16 individuals, including six juveniles, for their involvement in stealing two-wheelers. The week-long operation resulted in the recovery of 22 stolen vehicles, comprising 10 motorcycles and 12 scooters, solving 22 theft cases across the city.

The Delhi Police revealed that the stolen vehicles were allegedly used by the accused for committing other crimes, such as snatching and robbery. The arrests were made after police intercepted suspects on stolen scooters in the Shastri Nagar and Inderlok areas during early morning raids, leading to the capture of a gang led by a man named Ram Tiwari.

The suspects, most of whom are alleged drug addicts, targeted vehicles in secluded spots to fund their habits and facilitate quick escapes. Further recoveries were made from auto-lifters near Kashmere Gate and Sadar Bazar, with some vehicles traced to thefts at government hospitals and residential areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)