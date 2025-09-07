Protests Erupt in UK Over Palestine Action Ban: Over 425 Arrested Amid Clashes

The Metropolitan Police have strongly condemned the 'intolerable' abuse faced by officers during a protest against the banning of Palestine Action. Demonstrators were reportedly engaged in acts of violence, resulting in over 425 arrests, primarily for supporting a proscribed organization and under the Terrorism Act.

Protesters gathered at Parliament Square to oppose the ban on Palestine Action, with many holding placards and protesting against the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The police described coordinated efforts to prevent them from executing their duties, leading to violence where officers were punched, kicked, and spat on.

Organizers claimed the protests were peaceful, despite the numerous arrests and allegations of violence. Significant police resources were deployed, with the Met Police insisting they will not tolerate attacks on officers and will pursue those responsible to the full extent of the law.