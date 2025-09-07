Controversy Unleashed: Ashoka Emblem Sparks Debate in Kashmir Shrine

Over 50 individuals have been detained for questioning as Kashmir police continue investigations into the vandalization of an Ashoka emblem plaque at Hazratbal shrine. The controversy erupted after Friday prayers, with police scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify those responsible for the incident.

Political leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, criticized the placement of the national emblem in a religious setting, calling for apologies and potential legal action. The Waqf Board faced backlash, with various political parties labeling the emblem's use as blasphemous and incendiary.

The plaque, introduced on Thursday, was deemed provocative by some political factions, while the BJP condemned its defacement as an attempt to incite tension. The incident has revived dialogues over the intersection of religious practices and national symbols in the region.