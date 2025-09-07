Left Menu

Controversy Unleashed: Ashoka Emblem Sparks Debate in Kashmir Shrine

A plaque with the Ashoka emblem in Kashmir's Hazratbal shrine was vandalized, sparking political outrage. While police detained over 50 individuals for questioning, disputes arose over the emblem's placement in a religious site. Political leaders demanded an apology and action, with escalating debates on its implications for religious sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:13 IST
Over 50 individuals have been detained for questioning as Kashmir police continue investigations into the vandalization of an Ashoka emblem plaque at Hazratbal shrine. The controversy erupted after Friday prayers, with police scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify those responsible for the incident.

Political leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, criticized the placement of the national emblem in a religious setting, calling for apologies and potential legal action. The Waqf Board faced backlash, with various political parties labeling the emblem's use as blasphemous and incendiary.

The plaque, introduced on Thursday, was deemed provocative by some political factions, while the BJP condemned its defacement as an attempt to incite tension. The incident has revived dialogues over the intersection of religious practices and national symbols in the region.

