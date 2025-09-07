Transforming Lives: Chhattisgarh's Prison Yoga Initiative

The Chhattisgarh government has taken a revolutionary step in prison reform by introducing Yoga and Sudarshan Kriya sessions for inmates across all state prisons, according to an official announcement made on Sunday.

Guided by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, these initiatives signify a shift in defining the purpose of prisons from mere punishment to avenues of reform and rehabilitation. The daily schedule includes these activities from 7.30 AM to 9.30 AM, which has reportedly improved the prison environment significantly.

Particularly in Naxal-affected regions like Bastar and Dantewada, the changes have been remarkable, with former fighters now practicing peace through Yoga. The Art of Living Foundation has been instrumental in facilitating these sessions, emphasizing stress reduction and self-confidence among inmates, as highlighted by the CM.

