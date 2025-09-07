Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Gas Leak Claims Three Workers' Lives in MP Factory

Three workers tragically died from inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a chemical tank at a factory in Madhya Pradesh's Pithampur industrial area. The incident led to an investigation ordered by the police to ascertain the cause behind the gas leak. The victims were transported to a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:36 IST
In a tragic incident, three workers lost their lives due to a gas leak at Shri Sagar Lubricant Oil Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Pithampur industrial area on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred around 8:30 PM within the jurisdiction of Bagdun police station, about 45 kilometers from Dhar district headquarters. Superintendent of Police Vijay Dawar confirmed the unfortunate event, identifying the deceased as Sushil, Deepak, and Jagdish, aged between 30 and 35.

According to factory manager Lokesh Gupta, the disaster unfolded when one worker collapsed after inhaling the toxic fumes, with two colleagues who attempted a rescue subsequently also falling victim. Authorities have sent the bodies to Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, and Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh has initiated an inquiry into the cause of the leak.

