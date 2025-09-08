Left Menu

Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

A Thane court acquitted Anwar Mir Sayyad, charged with obstructing a public servant during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, citing insufficient evidence. The case relied solely on the testimony of a Thane Municipal Corporation clerk, lacking corroborating evidence from colleagues or independent witnesses, leading to the acquittal.

In a significant legal decision, a Thane court has acquitted Anwar Mir Sayyad, who was charged with obstructing a public servant and flouting lockdown rules during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The decision comes after the court noted that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence beyond the testimony of a single complainant.

The case revolved around claims made by Jitendra Sable, a clerk with the Thane Municipal Corporation, who alleged that Sayyad had obstructed him and his colleagues during patrolling duties in April 2020. These duties were part of enforcing prohibitory orders to curb the virus's spread. However, the court found notable gaps in the prosecution's case, primarily due to the lack of corroborating eyewitness testimony and documentary evidence.

Judge V G Mohite emphasized the absence of supporting evidence from the complainant's colleagues and a lack of CCTV footage as critical factors leading to the acquittal. The judgement underscored the prosecution's failure to prove Sayyad's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, thereby exonerating him of all charges.

