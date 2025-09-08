Heroic Sacrifice: Arunachal Chief Minister Honors Fallen Air Force Corporal
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu presented Rs 50 lakh to the widow of Corporal Tage Hailyang, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack. The gesture acknowledges Hailyang's heroism and offers support to his grieving family. The event took place during Khandu's visit to Ziro.
- Country:
- India
In a solemn ceremony, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid tribute to the bravery of Corporal Tage Hailyang by handing a Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to his widow, Charo Kamhua. The gesture was made during Khandu's visit to Ziro for the 'Cabinet Aapke Dwar' initiative.
Corporal Hailyang, a resident of Tajang village in Lower Subansiri district, was among the casualties of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where he heroically guided tourists to safety.
The ceremony was attended by State Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and other officials who gathered to honor the Air Force officer's sacrifice and offer condolences to his family.