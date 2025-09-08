Left Menu

Teenage Assailant Unleashes Tragedy at Turkiye Police Station

A 16-year-old launched an attack on a police station in western Turkiye, killing two officers and injuring six others. The attack occurred in Izmir, Turkiye's third-largest city. The suspect, arrested with no clear motive yet, allegedly retaliated for mistreatment at the station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A 16-year-old masked assailant struck a police station in western Turkiye on Monday, resulting in the deaths of two officers, as reported by media sources and officials.

The incident, which took place in Izmir's Balcova district, also left at least six people injured, including several police officers.

After the attack, the suspect was apprehended. Izmir chief prosecutor Ali Yeldan confirmed an ongoing investigation into the motive behind the attack, which allegedly occurred in retaliation for the suspect's claimed mistreatment at the station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

