Teenage Assailant Unleashes Tragedy at Turkiye Police Station

A 16-year-old masked assailant struck a police station in western Turkiye on Monday, resulting in the deaths of two officers, as reported by media sources and officials.

The incident, which took place in Izmir's Balcova district, also left at least six people injured, including several police officers.

After the attack, the suspect was apprehended. Izmir chief prosecutor Ali Yeldan confirmed an ongoing investigation into the motive behind the attack, which allegedly occurred in retaliation for the suspect's claimed mistreatment at the station.

(With inputs from agencies.)