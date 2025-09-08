Left Menu

Fury in Kathmandu: Social Media Ban Sparks Youth-Led Protests

Violent protests erupted in Kathmandu over the Nepal government's social media ban, with 42 injured and one death reported. Thousands accused authorities of corruption and suppressing free speech. Police imposed a curfew after clashes near Parliament, using force to disperse the crowds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:50 IST
Fury in Kathmandu: Social Media Ban Sparks Youth-Led Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Violent protests erupted in Kathmandu on Monday as youths rallied against the Nepalese government's ban on social media platforms. The demonstrations turned chaotic, injuring at least 42 individuals, and leading to a day-long curfew in certain areas of the capital.

Unofficial reports suggested a fatality occurred amidst the turmoil. Protesters, including school students, accused the government of corruption and censorship, highlighting a ban on 26 social media sites such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

The situation escalated when protesters breached police barricades near the Parliament building, forcing authorities to use batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets to regain control. A prohibitory order was enforced from 12:30 pm to 10:00 pm to quell the unrest, prohibiting gatherings in the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

 India
2
India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

 India
3
SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

 India
4
Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025