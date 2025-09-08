Fury in Kathmandu: Social Media Ban Sparks Youth-Led Protests

Violent protests erupted in Kathmandu on Monday as youths rallied against the Nepalese government's ban on social media platforms. The demonstrations turned chaotic, injuring at least 42 individuals, and leading to a day-long curfew in certain areas of the capital.

Unofficial reports suggested a fatality occurred amidst the turmoil. Protesters, including school students, accused the government of corruption and censorship, highlighting a ban on 26 social media sites such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

The situation escalated when protesters breached police barricades near the Parliament building, forcing authorities to use batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets to regain control. A prohibitory order was enforced from 12:30 pm to 10:00 pm to quell the unrest, prohibiting gatherings in the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)