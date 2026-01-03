Left Menu

Violent Protests in Chhattisgarh as Policeman Assaulted Amid Anti-Mining Demonstrations

Five individuals were arrested in Chhattisgarh for assaulting a woman police constable amid violent protests against a coal mining project in Raigarh district. The incident, which sparked outrage, highlights the growing tension and dissatisfaction amongst locals concerning the mining project and its potential repercussions.

In a shocking incident in Chhattisgarh, five individuals have been detained for the brutal assault of a woman police constable during an anti-mining protest in Raigarh district's Libra village. Authorities reported the violent episode on Saturday.

The unrest emerged during a demonstration by residents from 14 villages against a coal mining project. What began as a peaceful protest erupted into violence in December's last days, leading to charges of arson and stone pelting. The accused, identified as locals, reportedly attacked the constable, exposing significant tensions between villagers and the proposed project.

The incident, captured on a video that surfaced on social media, has spurred political uproar. The Congress has condemned the act, questioning the state's commitment to women's safety. Meanwhile, outrage continues as villagers fear the loss of livelihood and displacement due to the mining operations.

