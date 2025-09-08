Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs Centre to Clarify on Alleged Nepotism in Arunachal Pradesh Contracts

The Supreme Court has ordered the Centre to file its response within three weeks on a petition accusing Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu of awarding contracts to family members. The petition claims that the state functions like a private company under Khandu, causing controversy and legal scrutiny.

Updated: 08-09-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Supreme Court on Monday instructed the central government to present its stand within three weeks on a public interest litigation (PIL) that alleges Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu allocated government contracts to his family members.

Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta were informed the state had submitted its affidavit in accordance with the Apex Court's March 18 order. However, the NGO-filed PIL insists that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Finance must also submit a detailed affidavit.

Petitioners' advocate Prashant Bhushan articulated that the state was being managed akin to a 'private limited company', while Arunachal's counsel contested these claims as baseless. The court granted the Centre three weeks, with no further extension, to file an affidavit. The matter is set for review thereafter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

