Controversy in Haryana: Accusations of Nepotism and Insulting Youth

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has launched a fierce critique against the BJP-led Haryana government's handling of youth employment and education.

Surjewala accuses the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) of making derogatory remarks about youth capabilities and failing to support local candidates, citing higher selection for out-of-state candidates.

Demands for the resignation of HPSC chairman Alok Verma highlight allegations of nepotism and recruitment irregularities, casting doubt on the state's commitment to fair employment processes and educational standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)