Controversy in Haryana: Accusations of Nepotism and Insulting Youth
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala accuses the BJP-led Haryana government and HPSC of demoralizing the state's youth through derogatory remarks. Allegations include irregularities in recruitment processes favoring outside candidates over locals. He demands HPSC chairman Alok Verma's resignation and criticizes the state's approach to hiring and educational evaluation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:02 IST
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has launched a fierce critique against the BJP-led Haryana government's handling of youth employment and education.
Surjewala accuses the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) of making derogatory remarks about youth capabilities and failing to support local candidates, citing higher selection for out-of-state candidates.
Demands for the resignation of HPSC chairman Alok Verma highlight allegations of nepotism and recruitment irregularities, casting doubt on the state's commitment to fair employment processes and educational standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
