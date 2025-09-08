Tragedy Strikes at Jerusalem Bus Stop: A Deadly Day
A deadly shooting at a bus stop in Jerusalem claimed the lives of six people and left several others injured, including a pregnant woman. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed the death toll during a press briefing in Budapest alongside Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
A tragic incident occurred at a Jerusalem bus stop on Monday, resulting in the deaths of six individuals and multiple injuries, including that of a pregnant woman. This information was confirmed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.
The initial report from Israel's ambulance service cited five fatalities before Saar clarified the updated death toll.
Saar made these remarks during a joint press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, utilizing a translator to communicate his statement in Budapest.
