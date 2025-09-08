Tragedy Strikes at Jerusalem Bus Stop: A Deadly Day

A tragic incident occurred at a Jerusalem bus stop on Monday, resulting in the deaths of six individuals and multiple injuries, including that of a pregnant woman. This information was confirmed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

The initial report from Israel's ambulance service cited five fatalities before Saar clarified the updated death toll.

Saar made these remarks during a joint press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, utilizing a translator to communicate his statement in Budapest.

(With inputs from agencies.)