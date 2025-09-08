Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Receives Crucial Support After Devastating Rains

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu thanked Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha for Rs 5 crore aid to the State Disaster Relief Fund. This financial support aims to assist with the aftermath of recent heavy rains, which resulted in substantial financial losses and significant fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:21 IST
Himachal Pradesh Receives Crucial Support After Devastating Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has publicly thanked his Tripura counterpart, Manik Saha, for a crucial Rs 5 crore donation to the State Disaster Relief Fund.

This financial aid comes in response to the severe weather conditions that have battered the region, resulting in losses amounting to Rs 4,080 crore. Since June 20, 366 lives have been lost due to rain-related incidents and road accidents.

The considerable support from Tripura is expected to provide much-needed relief to the affected communities. Meanwhile, 203 deaths have been attributed directly to the adverse weather conditions, with landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods being the primary causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vice Presidential Election: An Ideological Battle for Democracy Looms

Vice Presidential Election: An Ideological Battle for Democracy Looms

 India
2
Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

 India
3
Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

 India
4
Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025