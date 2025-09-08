Himachal Pradesh Receives Crucial Support After Devastating Rains

In a significant development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has publicly thanked his Tripura counterpart, Manik Saha, for a crucial Rs 5 crore donation to the State Disaster Relief Fund.

This financial aid comes in response to the severe weather conditions that have battered the region, resulting in losses amounting to Rs 4,080 crore. Since June 20, 366 lives have been lost due to rain-related incidents and road accidents.

The considerable support from Tripura is expected to provide much-needed relief to the affected communities. Meanwhile, 203 deaths have been attributed directly to the adverse weather conditions, with landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods being the primary causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)