Customs Bust: Hydroponic Weed Seized at Mumbai Airport

The Customs department has intercepted a significant smuggling attempt at Mumbai airport, seizing 13.83 kilograms of hydroponic weed. Valued at Rs 13.83 crore, the contraband was discovered over two days, an official said on Monday.

Two passengers arriving from Bangkok were detained for possessing the narcotic substance. In both cases, the marijuana was cleverly hidden inside their checked-in trolley bags.

Hydroponic weed, known for its potency, is cultivated with water-based, nutrient-rich solutions rather than traditional soil. The accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reflecting the stringent measures taken to curb drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)