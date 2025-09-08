Left Menu

Customs Bust: Hydroponic Weed Seized at Mumbai Airport

The Customs department seized 13.83 kgs of hydroponic weed worth Rs 13.83 crore at Mumbai airport over two days. Two passengers from Bangkok were arrested with the contraband concealed in their bags. Both were charged under the NDPS Act for carrying the potent marijuana variant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:32 IST
Customs Bust: Hydroponic Weed Seized at Mumbai Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Customs department has intercepted a significant smuggling attempt at Mumbai airport, seizing 13.83 kilograms of hydroponic weed. Valued at Rs 13.83 crore, the contraband was discovered over two days, an official said on Monday.

Two passengers arriving from Bangkok were detained for possessing the narcotic substance. In both cases, the marijuana was cleverly hidden inside their checked-in trolley bags.

Hydroponic weed, known for its potency, is cultivated with water-based, nutrient-rich solutions rather than traditional soil. The accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reflecting the stringent measures taken to curb drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Encounter in Kashmir: Terrorists Clash with Security Forces

Deadly Encounter in Kashmir: Terrorists Clash with Security Forces

 India
2
China Extends Currency Swap Deals with European Partners

China Extends Currency Swap Deals with European Partners

 Global
3
Opposition Unites Ahead of Vice Presidential Clash

Opposition Unites Ahead of Vice Presidential Clash

 India
4
Uncertain Future: Russian Businesses Brace for Economic Slowdown

Uncertain Future: Russian Businesses Brace for Economic Slowdown

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025