Congress Slams Election Commission Over Aadhaar Compliance

The Congress party has sharply criticized the Election Commission for what it describes as 'brazen non-compliance' with a Supreme Court ruling on Aadhaar usage in elections. The opposition argues that the EC is obstructing the voter registration process by refusing to recognize Aadhaar and political party-appointed block level agents.

Citing recent Supreme Court directives, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the Election Commission of creating hurdles that inconvenience legitimate voters. The court has reiterated the legitimacy of Aadhaar as an identity document for voter registration but stressed it is not a proof of citizenship.

The Supreme Court's bench emphasized the importance of ensuring only genuine citizens are included in the electoral roll, pressing the Election Commission to issue guidelines allowing Aadhaar as one of the 12 valid documents in Bihar's special intensive revision exercise.