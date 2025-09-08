Left Menu

China Strengthens Financial Ties with Europe

China has extended its currency swap agreements with the European Central Bank, and the central banks of Switzerland and Hungary. The People's Bank of China aims to bolster financial cooperation, renewing the agreement with the ECB for three years and those with Switzerland and Hungary for five years.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a move to deepen financial ties, China's central bank announced it has renewed its currency swap agreements with the European Central Bank and the central banks of Switzerland and Hungary. The extended agreements signify China's strategic intent to bolster economic cooperation with European nations.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) confirmed that the agreement with the European Central Bank is set for a further three-year period. Meanwhile, the accords with Switzerland and Hungary will be extended for five years, underscoring the long-term commitment to bilateral financial stability.

The strategic alignment positions China to enhance trade relations and reinforce its economic influence in the European region amid volatile global financial conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

