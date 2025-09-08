Court Upholds $83.3 Million Verdict Against Trump in E. Jean Carroll Case

A federal appeals court has maintained a substantial $83.3 million verdict against former President Donald Trump. This decision arises from his denial of rape allegations made by writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump's bid to overturn the jury's decision, citing presidential immunity, was rejected by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.

The court's unanimous opinion supported Carroll's claims, echoing a previous $5 million jury verdict for similar defamation and sexual assault charges. Carroll, a prominent former columnist, had accused Trump of an assault in a high-end department store dressing room in 1996.

Trump had dismissed Carroll's allegations in 2019, calling them fabricated to promote her memoir. The $83.3 million award includes compensation for emotional damages and punitive damages. The former president argued that a Supreme Court decision granted him immunity, a claim the appeals court did not entertain.